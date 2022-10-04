Short Interest in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW) Decreases By 7.7%

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Ahren Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHRNW. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter worth $60,000.

Ahren Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AHRNW opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15. Ahren Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

About Ahren Acquisition

Ahren Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

