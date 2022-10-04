Short Interest in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Drops By 8.3%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCE shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Arco Platform by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Arco Platform by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.82. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $84.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

