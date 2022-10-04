Short Interest in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Expands By 7.8%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 26,350 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in BioAtla by 843.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioAtla Stock Up 4.9 %

A number of brokerages have commented on BCAB. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

BCAB opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $302.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

