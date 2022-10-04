Short Interest in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rises By 9.5%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 939,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Biogen Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $264.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $290.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

