Short Interest in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expands By 11.4%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $548.35 million, a P/E ratio of -106.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

BJRI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $128,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.