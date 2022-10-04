Short Interest in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Rises By 8.4%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,900 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 573,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Blue Bird Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Blue Bird has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $25.75.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. The business had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 325 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 307.6% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,069,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after buying an additional 806,795 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 325,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 45,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Blue Bird to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird to $13.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

