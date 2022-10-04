Short Interest in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Rises By 8.4%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,900 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 573,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Blue Bird Trading Up 8.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Blue Bird has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $25.75.
Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. The business had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Blue Bird to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird to $13.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.
