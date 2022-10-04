Short Interest in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Decreases By 8.5%

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Bridgford Foods Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of BRID opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Bridgford Foods has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

