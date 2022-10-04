Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Drops By 5.4%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 0.85. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadway Financial in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

