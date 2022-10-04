Short Interest in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Decreases By 9.7%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Desjardins cut their price objective on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

BRP Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRP opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -161.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.48 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

