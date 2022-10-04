Short Interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expands By 16.7%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 404,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Cango by 37.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cango in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cango during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Cango stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 million. Cango had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cango will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cango from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

