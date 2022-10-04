Short Interest in Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Rises By 16.7%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Celtic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLTFF opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. Celtic has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering a range of activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public relations and supporter relations; and human resources.

