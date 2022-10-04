Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Decreases By 6.1%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,100 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 713,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 670.1 days.

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

