Short Interest in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expands By 16.7%

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,300 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 818,600 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

ExlService Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $152.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.38 and a 200-day moving average of $151.21. ExlService has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $179.81.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ExlService by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,652,000 after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,732,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.