Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Decreases By 6.3%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,300 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 1,736,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

See Also

