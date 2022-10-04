Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Expands By 8.8%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,984,700 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 2,743,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.8 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Stock Performance

GNENF stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

About Ganfeng Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; and Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa.

