Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Decreases By 6.4%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,800 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 924,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,648.0 days.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

GGNDF stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

