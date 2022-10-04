Short Interest in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Drops By 6.1%

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 310,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $289.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 1,685.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Green Plains Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.45%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,436.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

