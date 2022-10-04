Short Interest in Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Increases By 10.4%

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,400 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 560,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.9 days.

Hurricane Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HRCXF stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Hurricane Energy has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

