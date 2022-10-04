Short Interest in Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Increases By 10.4%

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,400 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 560,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.9 days.
Hurricane Energy Stock Performance
Shares of HRCXF stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Hurricane Energy has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.16.
About Hurricane Energy
