Short Interest in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Expands By 11.2%

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Investors Title Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ITIC opened at $144.79 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $133.52 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Investors Title by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Investors Title by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

