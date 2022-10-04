Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Increases By 17.8%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,733,500 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 4,867,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 158.4 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

JSNSF stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

