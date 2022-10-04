Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Drops By 8.6%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JanOne stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.89% of JanOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAN stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. JanOne has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

