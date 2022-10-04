Short Interest in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Drops By 5.2%

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $96,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $96,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Welch bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,383.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,863,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,335,240.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,634. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Price Performance

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $335.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinetik will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KNTK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.