Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Drops By 8.8%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 124,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan bought 5,000 shares of Lakeland Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,670.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP An Hui bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,184.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher James Ryan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,670.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,220. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 648,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 164,742 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 257,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

