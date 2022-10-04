Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Decreases By 5.4%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BWG opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

