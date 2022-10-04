Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Grows By 13.3%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.8 days.
Mobivity Price Performance
OTCMKTS MFON opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.57. Mobivity has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.
Mobivity Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mobivity (MFON)
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- The Institutions Bought CarMax In Q3, Now It’s Cheaper
- FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.