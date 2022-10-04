Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Grows By 13.3%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.8 days.

OTCMKTS MFON opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.57. Mobivity has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

