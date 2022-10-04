Short Interest in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Rises By 16.7%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.26.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $12,396,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Down 2.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB opened at $194.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $185.51 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.