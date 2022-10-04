Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Rises By 10.0%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.1 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GCTAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €18.05 ($18.42) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.05 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

