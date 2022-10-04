SifChain (erowan) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.90 Million

SifChain (erowan) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One SifChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SifChain has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. SifChain has a market capitalization of $13.90 million and $149,545.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SifChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00147417 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.58 or 0.01791193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

About SifChain

SifChain launched on February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 2,833,017,901 coins and its circulating supply is 2,264,423,975 coins. SifChain’s official website is sifchain.finance. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SifChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is committed to creating a blockchain and cryptocurrency world where any asset across the globe can move freely between different blockchains, and do so quickly and at the cheapest price possible. SifDEX is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that enables users to swap digital assets from a wide variety of blockchain ecosystems in one place, by connecting all major blockchains together using a bridging technology called 'Peggy'.Currently Sifchain enables routing from Ethereum main net to the Cosmos Ecosystem. This is accomplished using Peggy from Ethereum to Sifchain, and via IBC from Sifchain to the other Cosmos-based blockchains.ROWAN is the native currency of Sifchain, and has a variety of uses within the ecosystem:ROWAN is the universal liquidity pairing token of SifDEX. To enable swaps between tokens, each asset is paired with ROWAN to make an LP pool. As such half of the TVL of the DEX is made up of ROWAN. As TVL expands, demand for ROWAN expands with it.As well as Sifchain, ROWAN is also available on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains – this wrapped version of ROWAN is called eROWAN.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SifChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SifChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SifChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SifChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SifChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.