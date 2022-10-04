Signature Chain (SIGN) Achieves Market Cap of $279,621.32

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded up 73.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $279,621.32 and approximately $2.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.20 or 0.99911599 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00052095 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00078443 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.