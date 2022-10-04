Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Has $15.81 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.6% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $368.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

