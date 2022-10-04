SIMBA Storage Token Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (SST)

SIMBA Storage Token (SST) traded up 47.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, SIMBA Storage Token has traded up 48.4% against the US dollar. One SIMBA Storage Token coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIMBA Storage Token has a total market cap of $43.19 million and $13,436.00 worth of SIMBA Storage Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SIMBA Storage Token

SIMBA Storage Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2020. SIMBA Storage Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. SIMBA Storage Token’s official Twitter account is @AllSesameGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIMBA Storage Token’s official website is simba.storage. The Reddit community for SIMBA Storage Token is https://reddit.com/r/simbastorage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SIMBA Storage Token is medium.com/@simbastorage.

Buying and Selling SIMBA Storage Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Simba aims to be a convenient and robust platform for storing bitcoins. Its solution is bringing security and efficiency benefits in long-term holding crypto assets by providing institutional-grade security storage with an easy-to-use interface and a great level of privacy. Moreover, it provides a liquid stablecoin called Simba Stablecoin (SIMBA) that is pegged to satoshi and may be used for a variety of economic activities such as remittance, day-to-day payments, etc.”

