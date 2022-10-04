SingularityNET (AGIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.24 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $47.75 million and $3.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,237.53 or 0.99987905 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006923 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004592 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003064 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00050084 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00064033 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006331 BTC.
- Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021839 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004896 BTC.
SingularityNET Coin Profile
AGIX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,942,243 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.
Buying and Selling SingularityNET
