SingularityNET (AGIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.24 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $47.75 million and $3.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,237.53 or 0.99987905 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004592 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00050084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00064033 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021839 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004896 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

AGIX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,942,243 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram The official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.