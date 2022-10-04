Sitrin Capital Management LLC Buys 6,047 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,034,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $311.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

