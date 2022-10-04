Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $140.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.29.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS opened at $87.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.05. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $174.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

