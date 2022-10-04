SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of SLRC opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.66 million, a P/E ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 780.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 76.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

