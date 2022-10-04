SmartCash Hits One Day Volume of $9,768.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. SmartCash has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,768.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,121.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00272500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00137766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.07 or 0.00725953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.92 or 0.00605930 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00243127 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,818,678,128 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth-focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects but also the growth & development of SmartCash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

