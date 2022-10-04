SmartCredit Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00004318 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. SmartCredit Token has a market cap of $1.18 million and $7,085.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCredit.io solution offers all the same what commercial banks are offering, but in a decentral way and in P2P way. Every lender will have capabilities of a commercial bank, every lender will become a commercial bank when using the SmartCredit.io platform. SmartCredit.io solution aims to disintermediate the commercial bank lending. It's designed to provide an alternative financial system, which allows 2-Click consumer credit, immediate liquidity for the lenders and VISA / MasterCard disintermediation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCredit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCredit Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCredit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

