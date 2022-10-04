SmartPad Price Tops $0.0050 (PAD)

SmartPad (PAD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One SmartPad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. SmartPad has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartPad has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,084.76 or 0.99993125 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051818 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078243 BTC.

SmartPad Profile

SmartPad is a coin. SmartPad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,068,209 coins. SmartPad’s official Twitter account is @SmartPad7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartPad

According to CryptoCompare, “NearPad helps developers to deliver innovations at scale, while enabling users to experience developments that scale within their needs. Staking $PAD tokens is how the community gets to participate in launchpad projects on NearPad. Telegram | Medium “

