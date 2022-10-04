Smartshare (SSP) Reaches Market Cap of $78,893.78

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $78,893.78 and $162.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001410 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

