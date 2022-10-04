Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,029.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

