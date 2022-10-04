Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,197,414 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,463 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

