SocialGood Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $532,640.00 (SG)

SocialGood (SG) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One SocialGood coin can currently be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. SocialGood has a total market cap of $532,640.00 and $347,844.00 worth of SocialGood was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SocialGood has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SocialGood

SocialGood was first traded on July 14th, 2020. SocialGood’s total supply is 9,925,753 coins. SocialGood’s official Twitter account is @SoichiroTakaoka and its Facebook page is accessible here. SocialGood’s official website is socialgood-foundation.com.

SocialGood Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Social Good Project targets global expansion of the world’s first social contribution token ecosystem (Social Good Ecosystem™) using the SocialGood cryptocurrency. The more participants do what they like within this autonomously distributed Social Good Ecosystem™, which utilizes AI and blockchains, the more they can improve society.The SocialGood project is project based on blockchain technology, supported by the Japanese government and led by professionals in the fintech field.SocialGood is developed with ERC-20 (Ethereum Request for Comments: Token Standard #20) based on Ethereum. Tokens have a function as membership rights. Users can join the Social Good Ecosystem™ by purchasing tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialGood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialGood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SocialGood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

