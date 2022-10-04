SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION (SGE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.34 Million

SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION (SGE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $37,420.00 worth of SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION has traded up 84.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION Profile

SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION’s genesis date was May 20th, 2021. SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION’s official Twitter account is @SOGE_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION is www.sge.space.

SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SGE was developed to celebrate and encourage space exploration amongst the masses. $SGE is a foundational ERC-20 token that will offer investors the opportunity to explore deep space as it soars to new heights.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.