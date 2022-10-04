SOLA Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $55,304.93 (SOLA)

SOLA Token (SOLA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One SOLA Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SOLA Token has traded flat against the dollar. SOLA Token has a total market capitalization of $55,304.93 and approximately $28,730.00 worth of SOLA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,056.03 or 1.00014611 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051859 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00064164 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00021782 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001532 BTC.

SOLA Token Profile

SOLA Token is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2017. The official message board for SOLA Token is medium.com/solaplatform. SOLA Token’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOLA Token is sola.foundation.

Buying and Selling SOLA Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLA Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

