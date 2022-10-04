SOLVE (SOLVE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $288,976.00

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $35.97 million and approximately $288,976.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001390 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

