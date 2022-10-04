Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sonic Foundry from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Sonic Foundry alerts:

Sonic Foundry Trading Up 6.5 %

SOFO opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sonic Foundry has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Foundry

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Foundry

In other Sonic Foundry news, Director Brian Wiegand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonic Foundry during the first quarter worth $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonic Foundry during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Foundry during the first quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Foundry

(Get Rating)

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video enterprise solutions and services for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communication markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Mediasite Video platform that automates to capture, management, delivery, and search of live and on-demand streaming video; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.