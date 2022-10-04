SORA (XOR) Price Tops $2.48 on Top Exchanges

SORA (XOR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, SORA has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SORA coin can now be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00012350 BTC on major exchanges. SORA has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $173,188.00 worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SORA Coin Profile

SORA launched on October 15th, 2019. SORA’s total supply is 471,007 coins. The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here. SORA’s official website is sora.org.

SORA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

