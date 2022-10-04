Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after buying an additional 88,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 42.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBSI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of SBSI opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

