Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $31.22 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,908 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91.7% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 465.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,864 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 106,079 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 579.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,624 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 67,053 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.