S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $314.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.08 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.49.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.07.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

